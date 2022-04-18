Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $16.95 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $68.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCM. Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 76,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

