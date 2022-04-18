Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) to report $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 12.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,662. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

