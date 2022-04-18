Zacks: Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to announce $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.89. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

