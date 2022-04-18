Zacks: Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.49). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15.

VRCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

VRCA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,872. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

