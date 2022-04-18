Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will post $57.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.60 billion and the highest is $58.18 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $236.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.82 billion to $237.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $248.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.32 billion to $250.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $161.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

