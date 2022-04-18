Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. FOX posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 40,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. FOX has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

