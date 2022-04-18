Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS.

NBRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,634. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.