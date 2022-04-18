Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,634. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.32.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
