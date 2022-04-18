Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

RRGB stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth about $344,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

