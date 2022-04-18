Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to report sales of $568.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $601.80 million. Bally’s reported sales of $192.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $30.02. 13,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 2.16. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $62.76.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

