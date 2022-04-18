Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma reported earnings of ($164.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benitec Biopharma.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($117.99) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma stock remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,421. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Benitec Biopharma (Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benitec Biopharma (BNTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.