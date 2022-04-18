Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Merchants by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

