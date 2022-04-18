Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.09. Fox Factory posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fox Factory.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $58,325,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $89.76. 4,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,804. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
