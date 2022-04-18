Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.09. Fox Factory posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $58,325,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $89.76. 4,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,804. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

