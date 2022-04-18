Zacks: Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HRB stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

