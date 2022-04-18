Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 982,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

