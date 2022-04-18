Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Quantum reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $95.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

QMCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 18,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. Quantum has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

