Zacks: Brokerages Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. RenaissanceRe reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.03. 3,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,987. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

