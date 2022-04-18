Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) to post $42.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.78 billion. Kroger reported sales of $41.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $141.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.27 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $58.02. 62,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,266. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 406.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

