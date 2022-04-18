ZEON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $342,956.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $47.86 million and approximately $342,956.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00034064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00106483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

