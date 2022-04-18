ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Reaches $6.77 Million

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $695,424.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00105646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

