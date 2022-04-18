ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $56.25. 130,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 120.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

