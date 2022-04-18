Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 478.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $493.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.54 and its 200 day moving average is $451.79. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $383.00 and a 12 month high of $502.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

