-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

DFFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.27. 12,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,429. The company has a market cap of $842.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

