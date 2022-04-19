$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

