$0.13 EPS Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.19. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $166.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. 127,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,441. The company has a market cap of $164.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.