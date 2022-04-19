$0.37 EPS Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. 31,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,223. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12.

About CyberOptics (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.