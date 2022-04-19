$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.37. Silvergate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.30.

Shares of SI stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.52. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after purchasing an additional 259,782 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

