-$0.49 EPS Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.51). Lordstown Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RIDE opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $477.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.57. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $15.80.
About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
