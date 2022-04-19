-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.22 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.