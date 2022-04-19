-$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have commented on KALV. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

