$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $247,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after buying an additional 1,302,318 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

