$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $456.61. 236,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,274. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

