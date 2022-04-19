$1.81 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $35.54 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

