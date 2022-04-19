112,151 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 182.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,952. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.08 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.