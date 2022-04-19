12,470 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

