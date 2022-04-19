13,583 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 446.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 180,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

