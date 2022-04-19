15,066 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 2,954.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $6,412,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Belden by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Belden by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BDC traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. 142,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,220. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.