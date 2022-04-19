1,874 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina stock opened at $335.85 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.87 and its 200 day moving average is $366.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

