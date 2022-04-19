1MillionNFTs Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $65,297.22 and $65,934.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.60 or 0.07414727 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,687.03 or 0.99809164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00041870 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

