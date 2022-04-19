$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,026,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,503. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,919 shares of company stock valued at $465,144 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

