$262.27 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will post $262.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.82 million to $272.00 million. LendingClub reported sales of $105.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,123. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

