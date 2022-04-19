$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.15 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

HRL traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 918,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

