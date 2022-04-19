$3.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,419.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $192,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ryerson has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

