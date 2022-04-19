313 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 313 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $194,218,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $542.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $524.19 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.96 and its 200 day moving average is $666.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.