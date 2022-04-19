3,634 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $172,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after buying an additional 145,499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19,271.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,307,000 after buying an additional 115,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $47,780,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $282.71 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.