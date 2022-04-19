38,017 Shares in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 90.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DDM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 361,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,126. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12-month low of $62.98 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54.

