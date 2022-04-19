$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) to report $4.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.34 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.73. 888,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,712. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

