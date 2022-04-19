$46.63 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $46.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $47.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $213.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $269.25 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $273.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FORG traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.