-$5.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.50) and the highest is ($4.49). argenx reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 537%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($20.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.97) to ($16.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($17.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.34. The stock had a trading volume of 188,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $356.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in argenx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in argenx by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in argenx by 15.5% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 577,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.