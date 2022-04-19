$5.77 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $8.33 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $34.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.79 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $37.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,010. The firm has a market cap of $386.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

