$5.77 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) will report sales of $5.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $8.33 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $34.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.79 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $37.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,010. The firm has a market cap of $386.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.