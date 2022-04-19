$605.19 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will post sales of $605.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.30 million and the lowest is $587.11 million. REV Group posted sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.24. 242,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.26. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.